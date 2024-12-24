Massive Grounding: American Airlines Faces Technical Turmoil

In an unprecedented move, the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered the grounding of all American Airlines flights across the United States. This decision follows a report from the airline about a critical technical issue affecting its entire system, impacting millions of travelers during the holiday season.

The timing couldn't be worse as the Transportation Security Administration is anticipating screening 40 million passengers over the holiday period, extending until January 2. Mass travel disruptions loom large, leaving passengers frustrated and in a state of limbo.

While American Airlines is actively working to resolve the problem, official communication has been limited to social media updates, with no detailed explanation offered as yet. As the situation unfolds, many are left wondering how long the delays will last, fueling growing dissatisfaction among holiday travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)