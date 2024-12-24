Left Menu

Navigating India's Economic Future: Insights Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with eminent economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog to discuss strategies for the Union Budget 2025-26. Key issues included job creation, infrastructure development, and strategies to counter global economic challenges. Discussions also touched on enhancing rural employment, financial inclusion, and boosting exports.

In anticipation of the 2025-26 Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a crucial dialogue with economists and experts at NITI Aayog. The high-level discussion focused on pressing issues such as job creation, farm productivity, and the mobilization of public funds for infrastructure development.

During the meeting, which included notable figures like Surjit S Bhalla and Ashok Gulati, the Prime Minister underscored the necessity of a mindset shift towards achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India by 2047. Key topics included navigating global economic uncertainties and devising strategies for sustainable job creation.

Economists also highlighted the importance of aligning education with market needs, attracting private investment, and promoting financial inclusion. Economic growth concerns, amplified by ADB's downgraded forecasts, set the backdrop for this meeting, with suggestions made on boosting rural employment and creating conducive conditions for increased exports.

