Gauteng MEC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Food Shops to Safeguard Public Health

Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, has reiterated the government’s commitment to clamping down on non-compliant spaza shops and food-handling facilities. This announcement follows a compliance blitz conducted in Soweto, where inspectors uncovered significant hygiene violations, including rodent infestations in a national chain supermarket.

The inspection campaign aligns with a directive issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, mandating the registration of all spaza shops and food-handling facilities with their respective municipalities. The initiative comes amid a surge in foodborne illnesses reported across the country, raising concerns about food safety standards.

During the Soweto inspection, MEC Maile revealed alarming discoveries, including rodent droppings in food tins and unlabelled products on shelves.

"We found rodent waste in one of the tins here, and as you can imagine, that’s not good for human consumption," Maile stated.

Inspectors issued warnings, removed non-compliant products, and pledged to conduct follow-up inspections.

The MEC acknowledged a past focus on spaza shops and highlighted the need for intensified scrutiny of larger retail chains, saying: "We might have dropped the ball a bit on these big shops. Everyone has a responsibility to uphold hygiene standards and ensure the safety of consumers."

Government’s Approach to Address Food Safety

Maile stressed the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward violations of food safety laws. Additional resources have been allocated to enhance inspection efforts, including deploying more inspectors and engaging law enforcement agencies.

Key Actions Include:

Notices and Enforcement: Non-compliant establishments are being issued with warnings and could face closure if conditions do not improve. Targeting Large Retailers: The campaign now prioritizes major retail chains alongside small businesses like spaza shops. Consumer Protection: Unsafe products, including expired goods, are being removed from shelves.

"Government is going to clamp down very hard. We are putting more pressure and resources into ensuring compliance," Maile emphasized.

Shared Responsibility of Business Owners

The MEC called on business owners to take accountability for maintaining high food safety standards. "It is selfish and greedy for businesses to prioritize profit over the health and safety of our people," he said.

While some violations found in spaza shops did not warrant immediate closures, inspectors raised concerns and provided corrective recommendations. Follow-up inspections will determine whether these establishments meet the required standards.

Public Health as a Priority

The crackdown is part of a broader strategy to combat foodborne illnesses and ensure the safety of food sold in Gauteng. Consumers are encouraged to report unhygienic conditions and non-compliant businesses.

This compliance drive underscores the government’s commitment to public health, with stringent measures ensuring that retailers of all sizes adhere to food safety laws, safeguarding the wellbeing of South Africans.