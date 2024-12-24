Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 23:21 IST
Haryana CM Saini reviews Gurugram metro expansion meeting
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a meeting for the expansion of the metro from Millennium City Center to the Railway Station, Sector-22, and Cyber City.

According to an official statement, Saini said a total investment of Rs 5,452.72 crore will be allocated for the metro expansion, construction of which is scheduled to begin on May 1, 2025. The project will take four years to complete.

Of the total amount, Rs 896.19 crore will be spent by the Centre and Rs 4,556.53 crore by the Haryana government.

The project envisages the construction of a ''medium metro'' which will operate on standard gauge.

The metro will use Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling and will have a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. Initially, it will operate with three coaches, expandable to six.

Five underpasses and flyovers will also be constructed as part of the project, the CM told the meeting.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Metro connecting Millennium City to Cyber City has already been approved by the Haryana and central governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project on February 16 this year. The line will comprise 27 stations, eight of which will be model stations and one depot.

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is looking for people to fill 20 essential posts based on deputation or immediate inclusion for the project, the CM was told.

The work for the first package of 13 km related to geotechnical investigation has been completed, while civil, architecture, and E&M work has already commenced.

Tender bids will be called for by January 31 next year to appoint a consultant for the construction of the depot and the first civil package (Millennium City Centre to Sector-9 and Sector-101 Dwarka, spanning around 13 km). The next issue of tenders will be made by February 15, for the second civil package (Sector-9-Cyber City, approximately 13 km).

