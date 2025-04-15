Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom
Harvard has rejected demands from the Trump administration that it claims would give the government undue control over the school. In response, the administration froze $2.3 billion in federal funding. The dispute highlights tensions over academic freedoms, speech, and efforts to combat antisemitism on campus.
The standoff between Harvard University and the Trump administration intensified on Monday, as Harvard rejected demands it said would allow the government significant control over the institution.
In retaliation, the Trump administration froze $2.3 billion in federal funding, escalating a battle over academic freedom and the administration's focus on combating antisemitism on college campuses.
Harvard President Alan Garber insists the demands threaten the university's autonomy and First Amendment rights, while the federal government continues to press universities to align with its guidelines for addressing antisemitism.
