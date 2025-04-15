Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom

The standoff between Harvard University and the Trump administration intensified on Monday, as Harvard rejected demands it said would allow the government significant control over the institution.

In retaliation, the Trump administration froze $2.3 billion in federal funding, escalating a battle over academic freedom and the administration's focus on combating antisemitism on college campuses.

Harvard President Alan Garber insists the demands threaten the university's autonomy and First Amendment rights, while the federal government continues to press universities to align with its guidelines for addressing antisemitism.

