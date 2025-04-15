In a startling revelation, China's Harbin public security bureau has accused the United States National Security Agency (NSA) of conducting cyber attacks, allegedly aimed at crucial industries, during the Asian Winter Games held in February.

The investigation, as reported by Xinhua, unveiled the involvement of three NSA agents, who now face charges in China. Additionally, two U.S. universities were identified as being part of these alleged attacks.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to Sino-American relations, already fraught with tension over cybersecurity. Observers await Washington's response to these grave accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)