Left Menu

Harbin's Cyber Security Accusations Against NSA: A New Cold Front

The public security bureau of Harbin, China, claims the U.S. NSA orchestrated cyber attacks targeting vital industries during the Asian Winter Games. They named three NSA agents as suspects and implicated two American universities, as revealed by Xinhua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 06:59 IST
Harbin's Cyber Security Accusations Against NSA: A New Cold Front
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a startling revelation, China's Harbin public security bureau has accused the United States National Security Agency (NSA) of conducting cyber attacks, allegedly aimed at crucial industries, during the Asian Winter Games held in February.

The investigation, as reported by Xinhua, unveiled the involvement of three NSA agents, who now face charges in China. Additionally, two U.S. universities were identified as being part of these alleged attacks.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to Sino-American relations, already fraught with tension over cybersecurity. Observers await Washington's response to these grave accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025