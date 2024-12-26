Left Menu

Sitharaman Leads Key Pre-Budget Talks for 2025-26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a pivotal pre-budget consultation in New Delhi for the 2025-26 Union Budget, with key stakeholders from export and trade sectors. The event was attended by other senior officials, continuing the government's preparation process leading to Sitharaman's eighth budget announcement scheduled for February 1, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:31 IST
Sitharaman Leads Key Pre-Budget Talks for 2025-26
FM Sitharaman holds pre-budget meeting (Photo- X@FinMinIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to fine-tune the 2025-26 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led a significant pre-budget consultation on Thursday in New Delhi. The meeting, involving stakeholders from the export, trade, and industry sectors, underscored the government's commitment to integrating expert insights into the fiscal blueprint.

The consultation witnessed the presence of Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, alongside senior officials like the Finance Secretary and the Chief Economic Adviser. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top economists to set the stage for the forthcoming budget at the NITI Aayog.

Previously, Sitharaman had convened in Jaisalmer with state and union territory finance ministers, emphasizing collaboration with diverse governmental tiers. With varied stakeholders, including MSMEs and economists, actively contributing to the dialogue, the annual budget preparation is well underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024