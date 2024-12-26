Sitharaman Leads Key Pre-Budget Talks for 2025-26

In a move to fine-tune the 2025-26 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led a significant pre-budget consultation on Thursday in New Delhi. The meeting, involving stakeholders from the export, trade, and industry sectors, underscored the government's commitment to integrating expert insights into the fiscal blueprint.

The consultation witnessed the presence of Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, alongside senior officials like the Finance Secretary and the Chief Economic Adviser. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top economists to set the stage for the forthcoming budget at the NITI Aayog.

Previously, Sitharaman had convened in Jaisalmer with state and union territory finance ministers, emphasizing collaboration with diverse governmental tiers. With varied stakeholders, including MSMEs and economists, actively contributing to the dialogue, the annual budget preparation is well underway.

