Pope Francis: A Humble Revolutionary in the Vatican

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, passed away at 88 after a transformative 12-year papacy. Known for his humble style and concern for societal outcasts, his tenure was marked by progressive reforms and controversy. His death initiates the process to elect a successor amidst global mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:55 IST
Pope Francis, the charismatic and reform-minded leader of the Catholic Church, died at 88, leaving behind a legacy marked by progress and controversy. He was the first Latin American pope and captured the world's attention with his humble demeanor and advocacy for the marginalized.

During his 12-year pontificate, Francis introduced significant reforms aimed at modernizing the Church while maintaining its core doctrines. His emphasis on mercy, inclusion, and climate responsibility often polarized opinion, pleasing progressives but disconcerting conservatives.

His passing prompts a new conclave to elect a successor, as the faithful around the globe express their grief and gratitude for a papacy that sought to bridge tradition with contemporary challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

