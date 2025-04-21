Pope Francis: A Humble Revolutionary in the Vatican

Pope Francis, the charismatic and reform-minded leader of the Catholic Church, died at 88, leaving behind a legacy marked by progress and controversy. He was the first Latin American pope and captured the world's attention with his humble demeanor and advocacy for the marginalized.

During his 12-year pontificate, Francis introduced significant reforms aimed at modernizing the Church while maintaining its core doctrines. His emphasis on mercy, inclusion, and climate responsibility often polarized opinion, pleasing progressives but disconcerting conservatives.

His passing prompts a new conclave to elect a successor, as the faithful around the globe express their grief and gratitude for a papacy that sought to bridge tradition with contemporary challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)