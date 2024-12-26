NSDC Recognized as a Leading Brand of 2024 at Mumbai Event

Left Menu

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) was honored as one of the Best Brands of 2024 at an event in Mumbai. The recognition highlights NSDC's role in transforming India's skill ecosystem through innovative strategies and global partnerships, significantly impacting the workforce development landscape in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:47 IST
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) recognized as Best Brands in 2024 . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) was celebrated as one of the Best Brands of 2024 during a prestigious ceremony in Mumbai. The event, themed 'Vision to Impact: The Best Brands of Tomorrow,' acknowledged NSDC's transformative contributions to India's skill development ecosystem.

In its 7th edition, the ET NOW annual awards featured notable leaders from various industries. NSDC gained accolades for its forward-thinking initiatives, vibrant social media engagement, and cutting-edge marketing approaches that have drawn admiration from both global brands and media outlets. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, remarked on the recognition, crediting the success to the team's dedication and highlighting the organization's role in empowering India's workforce through innovative collaborations.

NSDC's impact story is impressive, with over 40.19 million candidates trained, including significant representation from women and disadvantaged groups. Its expansive network of training centers and digital initiatives like the Skill India Digital Hub are pioneering personalized learning through AI and machine learning. Having partnered with 22 countries, NSDC is not only shaping India's workforce but is also establishing its presence internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

