NIA Delves Deeper: Tahawwur Rana Under Scrutiny for 26/11 Mumbai Attack Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken Tahawwur Rana, an alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, into 18-day custody. The move comes as authorities suspect that similar plots were being orchestrated in various Indian cities. To unravel the full scale of the conspiracy, officials may escort Rana to key locations, mirroring events from 17 years ago.

Aimed at expanding its exhaustive probe into the deadly 2008 attacks, the NIA plans to leverage Rana's extended custody for in-depth questioning. Investigators are scrutinizing whether Mumbai's modus operandi was intended for other cities. Sources suggest that uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy could reveal more about the network involved.

Following Rana's extradition from the U.S., authorities formally arrested him. During his court appearance, which observed heightened security, the NIA stressed the necessity of his interrogation to fulfill the investigation's demands. Probing David Coleman Headley's communications with Rana offers pivotal insights into the planning stage, as authorities tighten their focus on unraveling the extent of Rana's involvement in these catastrophic attacks.

