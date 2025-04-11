Left Menu

NIA Delves Deeper: Tahawwur Rana Under Scrutiny for 26/11 Mumbai Attack Probe

Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is in 18-day NIA custody as investigators unravel a broader terror conspiracy. Suspected plots in multiple cities prompt authorities to revisit event locations, aiming to uncover Rana's role and reconstruct critical moments from 17 years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:40 IST
NIA Delves Deeper: Tahawwur Rana Under Scrutiny for 26/11 Mumbai Attack Probe
26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana with NIA officials. (Photo/NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken Tahawwur Rana, an alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, into 18-day custody. The move comes as authorities suspect that similar plots were being orchestrated in various Indian cities. To unravel the full scale of the conspiracy, officials may escort Rana to key locations, mirroring events from 17 years ago.

Aimed at expanding its exhaustive probe into the deadly 2008 attacks, the NIA plans to leverage Rana's extended custody for in-depth questioning. Investigators are scrutinizing whether Mumbai's modus operandi was intended for other cities. Sources suggest that uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy could reveal more about the network involved.

Following Rana's extradition from the U.S., authorities formally arrested him. During his court appearance, which observed heightened security, the NIA stressed the necessity of his interrogation to fulfill the investigation's demands. Probing David Coleman Headley's communications with Rana offers pivotal insights into the planning stage, as authorities tighten their focus on unraveling the extent of Rana's involvement in these catastrophic attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025