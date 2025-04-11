Unmasking the Mastermind: The 26/11 Mumbai Attack Conspiracy

Brigadier Govind Singh Sisodia (Retd), the commander behind the Black Cat Commando mission during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, described the operation as "tough," pointing to Tahawwur Rana as a pivotal figure India has sought since 2008. According to Sisodia, Rana facilitated David Headley's entry and activities in India.

He detailed the operational challenges, saying, "Identifying suspects and layout were difficult. The National Security Guard was under immense pressure as expectations soared from both the government and the public." Despite the initial lack of intelligence, a coordinated effort revealed a clearer picture as the operation progressed.

The National Investigation Agency will keep Rana in custody for 18 days, probing his involvement in the 26/11 attacks. The NIA maintains that Rana's interrogation is vital for exposing the full scope of the conspiracy, as he had coordinated with David Headley and informed him about key figures involved in the plot.

