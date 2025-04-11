Left Menu

Unmasking the Mastermind: The 26/11 Mumbai Attack Conspiracy

Brigadier Govind Singh Sisodia (Retd) reveals the complexities of the 26/11 Mumbai attack operation, highlighting the crucial role of Tahawwur Rana. The investigation by NIA into Rana's involvement aims to uncover the plotting behind the attacks and hold accountable those responsible, strengthening India's case against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:10 IST
Unmasking the Mastermind: The 26/11 Mumbai Attack Conspiracy
Brigadier Govind Singh Sisodia (Retd) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brigadier Govind Singh Sisodia (Retd), the commander behind the Black Cat Commando mission during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, described the operation as "tough," pointing to Tahawwur Rana as a pivotal figure India has sought since 2008. According to Sisodia, Rana facilitated David Headley's entry and activities in India.

He detailed the operational challenges, saying, "Identifying suspects and layout were difficult. The National Security Guard was under immense pressure as expectations soared from both the government and the public." Despite the initial lack of intelligence, a coordinated effort revealed a clearer picture as the operation progressed.

The National Investigation Agency will keep Rana in custody for 18 days, probing his involvement in the 26/11 attacks. The NIA maintains that Rana's interrogation is vital for exposing the full scope of the conspiracy, as he had coordinated with David Headley and informed him about key figures involved in the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025