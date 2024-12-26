Goods Train Derailment: Disruption on Jhansi-Kanpur Route
A goods train derailed near the outer signal line while en route from Jhansi to Kanpur, disrupting rail traffic for about three hours. Though one line remained operational, railway officials promptly restored service. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
A goods train en route from Jhansi to Kanpur derailed on Thursday, leading to a significant disruption in rail traffic for nearly three hours, officials confirmed.
Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Vipul Kumar Srivastava, stated that the incident occurred near the outer signal line as the train left Maharani Laxmi Bai Railway Junction.
Although one rail line was kept operational during the disruption, services have since been restored. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the derailment.
