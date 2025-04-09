Left Menu

Cyber Attack Cripples Ukrainian Railways' IT Systems Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's largest cargo carrier, Ukrzaliznytsia, has only restored half of its IT services following a major cyber attack in late March. Officials suspect Russia, currently occupying 20% of Ukrainian territory, is behind the attack. Complete restoration of services is expected in one or two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:09 IST
Cyber Attack Cripples Ukrainian Railways' IT Systems Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian state railways, known as Ukrzaliznytsia, announced that they have been able to restore approximately 50% of their IT systems following a significant cyber attack in late March. The incident initially came to light on March 23, when the rail company alerted passengers to an IT system failure, advising them to purchase tickets on-site or directly on trains.

Following the announcement, Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed that its online systems were the target of a large-scale cyber attack. Both a Ukrainian security official and a senior government source speculated, under anonymity, that the attack was likely orchestrated by Russia. The suspicion comes in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, leading to its current occupation of about 20% of Ukrainian territory.

Valeriy Tkachev, deputy head of the commercial department at Ukrzaliznytsia, stated that the company needs "one or two weeks" to fully restore all services. The railway company reported that online ticket sales systems were operational again by the end of March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025