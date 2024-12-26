Akums Group Inks €200 Million Pharma Deal for European Expansion
Akums Group has secured a €200 million agreement with an undisclosed global pharmaceutical company for the production and supply of oral liquid formulations in Europe. The deal involves an upfront payment for product development and is expected to commence commercial supply by 2027.
- Country:
- India
Akums Group, a prominent contract development and manufacturing organisation, has announced an innovative long-term agreement valued at €200 million with a global pharmaceutical giant. This strategic partnership will facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of oral liquid formulations throughout Europe's diverse market.
The collaboration, involving an advance payment of €100 million, underscores Akums' ambition to enhance its presence in regulated markets. The products are scheduled for commercial supply between 2027 and 2032, contingent upon definitive approval from European authorities.
With the agreement, Akums aims to initiate the European approval process for its oral liquid manufacturing unit, building on its current European-approved facilities for injectables and oral solids. This initiative marks a significant step in replicating domestic success internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haber Secures $44 Million to Fuel Global Expansion
Databricks Raises $10 Billion to Fuel AI and Global Expansion
Sealmatic India Boosts Global Expansion with Equity Share Approval
India-Sri Lanka Relations Reach New Milestone with Strategic Agreements
Veefin Raises Significant Funds for Global Expansion in Working Capital Tech