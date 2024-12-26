Akums Group Inks €200 Million Pharma Deal for European Expansion

Akums Group, a prominent contract development and manufacturing organisation, has announced an innovative long-term agreement valued at €200 million with a global pharmaceutical giant. This strategic partnership will facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of oral liquid formulations throughout Europe's diverse market.

The collaboration, involving an advance payment of €100 million, underscores Akums' ambition to enhance its presence in regulated markets. The products are scheduled for commercial supply between 2027 and 2032, contingent upon definitive approval from European authorities.

With the agreement, Akums aims to initiate the European approval process for its oral liquid manufacturing unit, building on its current European-approved facilities for injectables and oral solids. This initiative marks a significant step in replicating domestic success internationally.

