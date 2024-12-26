Left Menu

Digi Yatra Revolutionizes Air Travel with Face Authentication

Digi Yatra, using facial authentication, has transformed airport travel, garnering 9 million users. The platform facilitated 42 million journeys, expanding to 24 airports since its 2022 launch. With international aspirations and privacy-focused campaigns, Digi Yatra aims for a multilingual, secure travel ecosystem by 2025.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Digi Yatra, the cutting-edge platform employing facial authentication technology, has reshaped the airport travel experience, boasting over 9 million active users and facilitating more than 42 million seamless journeys. As of 2024, the platform operates across 24 airports, a significant expansion from its initial presence in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi.

The innovative system ensures swift passenger mobility, enhanced security, and a fully contactless process, significantly reducing travel time. Digi Yatra's collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) marked a milestone, propelling towards seamless global travel experiences through the 'IATA One-ID X Digi Yatra India' initiative, laying the groundwork for its international expansion.

Amidst its achievements, the platform remains committed to user privacy with campaigns like d-KYC, focusing on providing services without accessing personal data. Looking ahead, CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi envisions further growth by adding more airports and launching an international pilot project for e-passport holders by 2025, while supporting 22 official Indian languages to enhance accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

