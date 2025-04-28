Gaza War Fallout Challenges Australia's Labor Stronghold

The recent Gaza conflict is shaking the political landscape in Australia, particularly for the ruling Labor party, which is facing significant challenges ahead of the May 3 election. The party's response to the situation has polarized voters, revealing deep divisions within its traditional support bases, as shown by local campaigns led by individuals like Sydney's Az Fahmi and Brisbane's Hava Mendelle.

Fahmi, a human rights activist, is campaigning against the re-election of Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, citing dissatisfaction with the party's insufficient support for Palestinians. Meanwhile, Mendelle, who once supported Labor for its climate policies, is now rallying against the party, calling out insufficient action against antisemitism.

The fracture in voter support underscores the challenge for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's administration to maintain its majority. As independent candidates and grassroots movements gain traction, particularly in multicultural and affluent Jewish areas, Labor's previous strongholds are under threat from a growing sentiment of political activism triggered by the war in Gaza.

