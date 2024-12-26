Digi Yatra: Revolutionizing Air Travel with Face Recognition

Digi Yatra, a face authentication technology platform, has revolutionized the air travel experience, with over nine million active users and an astounding 42 million seamless journeys facilitated. The application sees a daily average of 30,000 downloads, reflecting growing trust and acceptance among air passengers. In a statement released Thursday, Digi Yatra highlighted its milestones and ongoing commitment to enhancing passenger mobility and security.

Since its debut in December 2022, Digi Yatra has expanded its reach from an initial three airports — Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi — to an impressive network of 24 airports nationwide. A significant development this year was its collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) via the 'IATA One-ID X Digi Yatra India' initiative, a strategic step towards enabling seamless international travel, which underscores the platform's ambition to enter international markets.

In 2024, the platform focused on improving user experience and privacy. Recent app updates enhance the contactless biometric process, and the introduction of the d-KYC campaign emphasizes customer privacy without storing personal data. Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, announced the addition of four more airports by early 2025, and plans to support all 22 official Indian languages by March 2025, aiming for greater inclusivity. An international pilot project with e-passport holders is also slated for June 2025, showcasing Digi Yatra's commitment to global expansion.

