Himachal Pradesh Boosts Rural Economy with Dairy Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh's government has seen a significant rise in milk procurement, with the HP State Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd now acquiring an average of 200,000 litres daily. This surge has caused monthly payouts to milk producers to balloon from Rs 8.70 crore in 2023 to an impressive Rs 25.62 crore, offering direct financial incentives for local farmers.

On Thursday, the state government highlighted its commitment to boosting the rural economy. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the various measures enacted to fortify the milk-based economy, announcing procurement prices of Rs 45 per litre for cow milk and Rs 55 per litre for buffalo milk. Sukhu aims to directly benefit the 90% rural population, ensuring that the financial benefits permeate throughout village communities.

The establishment of 455 automated milk collection centers by Milkfed has introduced transparency to the dairy sector, enabling direct collection from farmers, even in remote areas. These centers are pivotal to enhancing both social and economic conditions for rural inhabitants, complemented by the distribution of 5-litre capacity milk cans.

The state's dairy development programs now span 11 districts, forming 1,148 village dairy cooperative societies with 47,905 registered members. These strategic developments look to bolster the dairy economy and elevate living standards across rural communities.

In addition, the 'Him Ganga Yojna,' launched this financial year with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore, includes establishing a new 50,000-litre daily capacity milk processing plant in Shimla. Furthermore, a larger plant with a 1.50 lakh litre capacity is set to be constructed in the Kangra district, alongside initiatives to encourage natural farming practices, reinforcing the state's rural economy.

