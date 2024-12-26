RINL Clinches Gold Award for Energy Conservation Excellence in Andhra Pradesh

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has been awarded the prestigious “Gold Award” in the State Energy Conservation Award 2024. The recognition, presented by the State Energy Conservation Mission of Andhra Pradesh, acknowledges RINL’s outstanding efforts in energy conservation within the Iron & Steel category.

The award was received by Sri Uttam Brahma, General Manager (Energy, Environment & Utilities), and Sri VVVS Pulla Reddy, Deputy General Manager (Energy Management Department), on behalf of RINL. The presentation was made by Sri K. Vijayanand, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), Government of Andhra Pradesh, during the valedictory celebrations of Energy Conservation Week held in Vijayawada.

Pioneering Energy Conservation Efforts

RINL earned the accolade for implementing impactful energy conservation measures over the past three years. These initiatives included:

Harnessing Waste Energy : Utilizing by-products of steelmaking processes for energy generation.

: Utilizing by-products of steelmaking processes for energy generation. Adopting Green Technologies : Introducing cutting-edge technologies to reduce energy wastage and improve operational efficiency.

: Introducing cutting-edge technologies to reduce energy wastage and improve operational efficiency. Energy Monitoring Systems: Real-time monitoring and optimization of energy usage across its operations.

Leadership and Acknowledgment

Sri A.K. Saxena, CMD (Additional Charge) of RINL, commended the Energy Management Department and all supporting teams for their sustained commitment to excellence. “This recognition reaffirms RINL’s dedication to energy efficiency and sustainability while setting a benchmark for the steel industry,” he said.

Expanding Sustainability Initiatives

In addition to its current efforts, RINL is exploring new opportunities to integrate renewable energy sources into its operations. Plans include:

Installation of solar power projects to complement its existing energy portfolio.

Enhancing waste heat recovery systems for greater energy utilization.

Increasing employee engagement in energy-saving practices through awareness campaigns.

Role in National Energy Goals

RINL’s achievements align with the broader objectives of the National Energy Conservation Mission, contributing to India’s commitment to reducing industrial energy consumption and carbon emissions. The award not only highlights RINL’s leadership in energy conservation but also underscores its role in fostering sustainable growth in the steel industry.

Future Vision

With its energy conservation strategies and sustainable practices, RINL is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s transition toward greener industrial operations. The company remains dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, aiming to secure further accolades in the future.

This Gold Award marks another milestone in RINL’s legacy of excellence, reaffirming its commitment to building a sustainable and energy-efficient future.