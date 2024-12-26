Left Menu

Veekayem Fashion Surges Ahead with 20% Growth in H1

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited, a key player in the textile industry, reported a 20% growth in net profit during the first half of the current financial year. Despite a revenue dip, the company's strong performance positions it well for upcoming quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:56 IST
Veekayem Fashion Surges Ahead with 20% Growth in H1
  • Country:
  • India

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited, a prominent name in the textile industry, has reported an impressive 20% growth in net profit in the first half of the financial year 2024-25, despite encountering a 17.9% decline in total revenue.

The Mumbai-based company announced a net profit of Rs. 296.67 lakh for the six months ending September 2024, up from Rs. 247.57 lakh in the same period last year. Earnings per share rose to Rs. 5.05 from Rs. 4.21.

Krishankant Gupta, the Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with the performance amid challenging market conditions. The firm's shares were trading at Rs. 224.90, reflecting a market cap of over Rs. 132 crore, with a year-high of Rs. 337.95.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024