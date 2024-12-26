Veekayem Fashion Surges Ahead with 20% Growth in H1
Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited, a key player in the textile industry, reported a 20% growth in net profit during the first half of the current financial year. Despite a revenue dip, the company's strong performance positions it well for upcoming quarters.
Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited, a prominent name in the textile industry, has reported an impressive 20% growth in net profit in the first half of the financial year 2024-25, despite encountering a 17.9% decline in total revenue.
The Mumbai-based company announced a net profit of Rs. 296.67 lakh for the six months ending September 2024, up from Rs. 247.57 lakh in the same period last year. Earnings per share rose to Rs. 5.05 from Rs. 4.21.
Krishankant Gupta, the Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with the performance amid challenging market conditions. The firm's shares were trading at Rs. 224.90, reflecting a market cap of over Rs. 132 crore, with a year-high of Rs. 337.95.
