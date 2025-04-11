Left Menu

EU Gears Up for Trade Talks with U.S.: A 90-Day Countdown

The EU finance ministers are strategizing to secure a trade deal with the U.S. within a 90-day period following the postponement of higher U.S. tariffs. If unsuccessful, the EU plans to discuss response mechanisms to the tariffs, which could significantly impact economic growth and key industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:36 IST
EU Gears Up for Trade Talks with U.S.: A 90-Day Countdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With the U.S. postponing higher tariffs by 90 days, European Union finance ministers are crafting strategies to strike a trade deal with Washington. President Trump delayed the reciprocal 20% tariffs, keeping a 10% rate active, while expecting Europe to increase American energy purchases.

EU ministers emphasize the importance of utilizing this window wisely. Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski highlighted the need for a beneficial deal for Europeans, although the EU is prepared to retaliate if talks fail. German Finance Minister Jorg Kukies warned of potential discussions on response strategies if negotiations collapse.

Key industries, including steel and aluminium, are at risk from existing 25% U.S. tariffs. The EU aims to mitigate economic impacts, potentially impacting GDP by 0.3% to 1.0%. Ministers will also focus on reducing intra-EU trade barriers to bolster their position against U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025