Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: Prompt Response Under Scrutiny
The Uttarakhand government has suspended Kumaon Divisional Manager Pooja Joshi for not swiftly responding to a fatal bus accident in Bhimtal. The incident resulted in four deaths and 23 injuries, leading to disciplinary action against Joshi for neglecting duty and breaching Officer Service Regulations.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand government took decisive action on Thursday, suspending Pooja Joshi, the Kumaon divisional manager (operations), for her delayed response to a tragic bus accident in Bhimtal, Nainital district.
The accident, occurring on Wednesday, involved a Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus that veered off course, resulting in four fatalities and injuring 23 others. The bus was en route from Pithoragarh to Haldwani when it fell into a deep gorge.
Joshi faces allegations of neglect for not arriving promptly at the accident site and failing to answer calls from senior officials. Consequently, she has been suspended pending further disciplinary action, highlighting a breach of the Officer Service Regulations-2009.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call for Justice: Uncovering Negligence Behind Mumbai’s BEST Bus Tragedy
Chief Minister's Swift Action: Rajasthan Leader Transports Injured Man to Hospital
MIT Under Fire: The Suspension of Pro-Palestinian Activist Prahlad Iyengar
Pioneering Sustainable Urban Transport: SWITCH Mobility's Electric Buses
Traveller Movement Reopens at Lebombo Border Amid Continued Cargo Suspension