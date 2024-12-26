Left Menu

Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: Prompt Response Under Scrutiny

The Uttarakhand government has suspended Kumaon Divisional Manager Pooja Joshi for not swiftly responding to a fatal bus accident in Bhimtal. The incident resulted in four deaths and 23 injuries, leading to disciplinary action against Joshi for neglecting duty and breaching Officer Service Regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:10 IST
bus accident
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government took decisive action on Thursday, suspending Pooja Joshi, the Kumaon divisional manager (operations), for her delayed response to a tragic bus accident in Bhimtal, Nainital district.

The accident, occurring on Wednesday, involved a Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus that veered off course, resulting in four fatalities and injuring 23 others. The bus was en route from Pithoragarh to Haldwani when it fell into a deep gorge.

Joshi faces allegations of neglect for not arriving promptly at the accident site and failing to answer calls from senior officials. Consequently, she has been suspended pending further disciplinary action, highlighting a breach of the Officer Service Regulations-2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

