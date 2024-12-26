Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: Prompt Response Under Scrutiny

The Uttarakhand government took decisive action on Thursday, suspending Pooja Joshi, the Kumaon divisional manager (operations), for her delayed response to a tragic bus accident in Bhimtal, Nainital district.

The accident, occurring on Wednesday, involved a Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus that veered off course, resulting in four fatalities and injuring 23 others. The bus was en route from Pithoragarh to Haldwani when it fell into a deep gorge.

Joshi faces allegations of neglect for not arriving promptly at the accident site and failing to answer calls from senior officials. Consequently, she has been suspended pending further disciplinary action, highlighting a breach of the Officer Service Regulations-2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)