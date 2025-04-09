Transforming Transport: Major Infrastructure Overhaul Approved
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved two significant transport infrastructure projects aimed at reducing congestion and boosting integrated transport development. The initiatives include a 19.2-km Zirakpur bypass and the doubling of the railway line between Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi. These projects are set to enhance connectivity and efficiency in the concerned regions.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has endorsed two major infrastructure initiatives within the transport sector, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.
The projects include the 19.2-km Zirakpur bypass in Punjab and Haryana, constructed under a 'hybrid annuity mode,' valued at Rs 1,878.31 crore. This aims to alleviate congestion in Zirakpur and surrounding regions, thus improving transit to areas such as Himachal Pradesh.
Additionally, the proposal sanctions the doubling of the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line section, a pivotal route for transporting commodities, with a budget allocation of Rs 1,332 crore. Enhancements are expected to boost freight traffic by 4 MTPA, reduce oil imports, and cut CO2 emissions, aligning with national environmental goals.
