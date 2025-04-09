Controversial Suspension Stirs Political Turmoil in Karnataka

Karnataka's political landscape has been shaken following the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs for six months, a move they claim flouts procedural regulations. Speaker U T Khader is under pressure to revoke the suspensions, with parallels being drawn to a similar case in Maharashtra recently reversed by the Supreme Court.

The suspended legislators, including former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, argue the suspensions were carried out under Rule 348, which traditionally allows for far less severe penalties. The lawmakers assert that the Speaker overstepped his authority, leading them to seek a reversal of the decision internally rather than pursuing legal action.

Allegations of government influence loom over the suspension, which followed a vocal protest against a controversial public contract reservation and alleged misconduct in the House. The situation continues to unfold, as the suspended MLAs plan to submit a memorandum urging the Speaker to review and retract the contentious decision.

