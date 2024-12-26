Tragedy Over the Caspian: Azerbaijani Airliner Downed

An Azerbaijani airliner crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in the deaths of 38 people out of 67 onboard. The Embraer 190 was diverted from its Baku to Grozny route, crashing near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Footage showed the aircraft's steep descent before erupting into flames.

Azerbaijan held a national day of mourning, as Kazakhstani, Azerbaijani, and Russian authorities launched investigations. Speculation regarding the cause includes a possible missile strike, with some experts alleging involvement of a Russian air defense system.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov advised against speculation before official findings, while investigations continue to determine the definitive cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)