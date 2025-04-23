Envoy's Crucial Talks: Witkoff and Putin Discuss Ukrainian Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to visit Moscow for critical discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The talks aim to foster peace, amidst ongoing frustrations from Trump and upcoming meetings in London involving other key figures.
U.S. President Donald Trump is sending his envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow for a significant round of diplomatic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the Ukrainian conflict. The White House confirmed this development on Tuesday, underlining the urgency of the discussions.
Witkoff, who has engaged in prolonged negotiations with Putin, seeks to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump recently discussed the matter with Witkoff and emphasized the persistence of negotiations, indicating that progress is anticipated during Witkoff's visit later this week.
The diplomatic scene is further charged with U.S. President Trump expressing a strong desire for peace and a resolution to the conflict. Concurrently, talks are scheduled in London, with U.S. envoy General Keith Kellogg set to represent American interests. The evolving discussions present potential avenues toward a ceasefire and resolution, particularly as both Russia and Ukraine are engaged in complex trilateral diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
