Sargaalaya Festival: A Global Confluence of Artistry, Gastronomy, and Cultural Exchange

The Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival (SIACF) 2024-25 is set to transform Kerala's Malabar Coast into a vibrant hub of global artistry and cultural exchange. Running from December 20 to January 6, the festival features over 200 master artisans from more than 15 countries, underscoring its status as India's largest celebration of art and gastronomy.

The event's Tourism Talk Series has become a crucial forum for influential figures to discuss Malabar's potential as a global tourism hotspot. With lively discussions among celebrities, political figures, and industry leaders, the series is a key driver of cultural diplomacy and regional development.

Highlighting SIACF's culinary offerings, the festival boasts over 20 food stalls showcasing Kerala's rich flavors. The artistic core includes global artisans like Bulgarian textile master Madlena Petrova and Iranian designer Fathimeh Alipour Yousefi. The festival is further enhanced by engaging performances and immersive experiences, promising an unforgettable journey through global and local traditions.

