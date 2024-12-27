Left Menu

Sargaalaya Festival: A Global Confluence of Artistry, Gastronomy, and Cultural Exchange

The Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival (SIACF) 2024-25 in Kerala showcases global artistry and gastronomy, featuring 200 artisans from 15+ countries. With a rich blend of culinary delights, cultural exchanges, and artistic displays, SIACF is a testament to regional development and cultural diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadakara (Kerala) | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:09 IST
Sargaalaya Festival: A Global Confluence of Artistry, Gastronomy, and Cultural Exchange
International crafts people at SIACF 2024 posing with the flags of their countries. Image Credit: ANI
The Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival (SIACF) 2024-25 is set to transform Kerala's Malabar Coast into a vibrant hub of global artistry and cultural exchange. Running from December 20 to January 6, the festival features over 200 master artisans from more than 15 countries, underscoring its status as India's largest celebration of art and gastronomy.

The event's Tourism Talk Series has become a crucial forum for influential figures to discuss Malabar's potential as a global tourism hotspot. With lively discussions among celebrities, political figures, and industry leaders, the series is a key driver of cultural diplomacy and regional development.

Highlighting SIACF's culinary offerings, the festival boasts over 20 food stalls showcasing Kerala's rich flavors. The artistic core includes global artisans like Bulgarian textile master Madlena Petrova and Iranian designer Fathimeh Alipour Yousefi. The festival is further enhanced by engaging performances and immersive experiences, promising an unforgettable journey through global and local traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

