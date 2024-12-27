Left Menu

Katra Shutdown Intensifies Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

The protest in Katra against the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project has entered its third day. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti demands the release of detained members, arguing that the project threatens local livelihoods. Despite the bandh, efforts are being made to assist affected pilgrims.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shutdown in Katra over the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project continued for a third day, with increasing numbers joining a hunger strike led by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti. The Samiti's demands include the release of 18 detained members and scrapping the project, which they claim jeopardizes local businesses.

The ropeway, intended to ease shrine access for the elderly and children, faces local opposition due to potential economic impacts. Occupations dependent on pilgrimage traffic, such as shopkeepers and pony operators, express concerns over lost livelihoods.

Amid the bandh, which has stalled local commerce and transport, efforts by the Shrine Board are underway to support pilgrims. Meanwhile, leaders criticise the administration's response, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue to diffuse tensions and resume normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

