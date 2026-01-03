Trump's Threat to Intervene in Iranian Protests Escalates Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning, readying to support Iranian protesters if security forces open fire on them. This came amidst ongoing unrest that has resulted in numerous deaths and poses the largest internal challenge Iranian authorities have faced in years.

In a powerful social media post, Trump declared, "We are locked and loaded and ready to go," raising the stakes in the geopolitical arena. Iranian official Ali Larijani retaliated, suggesting U.S. intervention would destabilize the whole Middle East.

The protests, which have spread across Iran, were initially sparked by soaring inflation. Despite their smaller size compared to past upheavals, they are seen as highly significant, coming after widespread protests paralyzed the nation following the death of a young woman in custody last year.