Osamu Suzuki: The Visionary Who Revolutionized India's Auto Industry

Osamu Suzuki, a trailblazer in the automobile industry, has died at the age of 94. The visionary leader played a pivotal role in inaugurating Maruti Udyog Ltd., now known as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and significantly influenced India's automotive landscape.

Suzuki's daring partnership with India in 1981, during a time of economic restriction, transformed the industry's trajectory. His efforts helped introduce affordable, quality vehicles, effectively putting India on wheels and bolstering Indo-Japanese ties.

Remembered fondly by Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava and ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah, Suzuki's impact is profound. His contributions to manufacturing excellence, industry growth, and international cooperation have left a lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)