Left Menu

Tragic Bus Plunge at Jeewan Singhwala Village: Eight Dead, Many Injured

A fatal bus accident occurred near Jeewan Singhwala village, resulting in eight fatalities and numerous injuries after a bus fell into a drain from a bridge. Over 45 passengers were onboard. Rescue efforts by locals, police, and NDRF are ongoing amid inclement weather. Cause remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:28 IST
Tragic Bus Plunge at Jeewan Singhwala Village: Eight Dead, Many Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident on Friday, eight people lost their lives, and many others were injured after a private bus crashed through a bridge railing and fell into a drain in the Jeewan Singhwala village, according to police reports.

The bus, carrying over 45 passengers, was traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda when it plunged into the Lasara drain. Local residents immediately rushed to the accident site to help the victims.

Emergency services, including police, district administration, and the National Disaster Response Force, initiated rescue operations and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray supervised the operations under challenging weather conditions, as the exact cause of the crash remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024