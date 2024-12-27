Tragic Bus Plunge at Jeewan Singhwala Village: Eight Dead, Many Injured
A fatal bus accident occurred near Jeewan Singhwala village, resulting in eight fatalities and numerous injuries after a bus fell into a drain from a bridge. Over 45 passengers were onboard. Rescue efforts by locals, police, and NDRF are ongoing amid inclement weather. Cause remains undetermined.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating accident on Friday, eight people lost their lives, and many others were injured after a private bus crashed through a bridge railing and fell into a drain in the Jeewan Singhwala village, according to police reports.
The bus, carrying over 45 passengers, was traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda when it plunged into the Lasara drain. Local residents immediately rushed to the accident site to help the victims.
Emergency services, including police, district administration, and the National Disaster Response Force, initiated rescue operations and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray supervised the operations under challenging weather conditions, as the exact cause of the crash remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leopard Rescue Operation in Thane: A Race Against Time
Tragic Ferry Collision Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Operation Underway
Rescue Operation Success: Missing Teen Returned Home
Rescue Operation Underway After Building Collapse in Mohali
Rescue Operation Underway for Three-Year-Old in Rajasthan Borewell Incident