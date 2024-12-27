Tragic Bus Plunge at Jeewan Singhwala Village: Eight Dead, Many Injured

In a devastating accident on Friday, eight people lost their lives, and many others were injured after a private bus crashed through a bridge railing and fell into a drain in the Jeewan Singhwala village, according to police reports.

The bus, carrying over 45 passengers, was traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda when it plunged into the Lasara drain. Local residents immediately rushed to the accident site to help the victims.

Emergency services, including police, district administration, and the National Disaster Response Force, initiated rescue operations and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray supervised the operations under challenging weather conditions, as the exact cause of the crash remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)