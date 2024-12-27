A Farewell to Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Liberation

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic liberalisation, has passed away at the age of 92. Industry leader Sunil Mittal hailed the former prime minister, finance minister, and economist as one of India's tallest figures, crediting him with transformative reforms that invigorated the nation's industry and economy.

Mittal described Singh's passing as a 'great loss', recalling accompanying the then-prime minister on numerous international business trips. Under Singh's leadership, the 1991-92 economic reforms unshackeled enterprises, allowing businesses like Bharti Enterprises to flourish and innovate.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy praised Singh as a gentleman and scholar, acknowledging his value-based political ethos. Murthy asserted that Singh's economic reforms, guided by Narasimha Rao, laid the foundations for India's accelerated growth, for which every Indian should be grateful.

