A Farewell to Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Liberation
Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic liberalisation, has passed away, leaving behind a lasting legacy. Under his leadership in the early '90s, significant reforms were introduced that transformed the Indian economy, benefiting industries and entrepreneurs alike. Industry leaders pay tribute to his invaluable contributions.
Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic liberalisation, has passed away at the age of 92. Industry leader Sunil Mittal hailed the former prime minister, finance minister, and economist as one of India's tallest figures, crediting him with transformative reforms that invigorated the nation's industry and economy.
Mittal described Singh's passing as a 'great loss', recalling accompanying the then-prime minister on numerous international business trips. Under Singh's leadership, the 1991-92 economic reforms unshackeled enterprises, allowing businesses like Bharti Enterprises to flourish and innovate.
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy praised Singh as a gentleman and scholar, acknowledging his value-based political ethos. Murthy asserted that Singh's economic reforms, guided by Narasimha Rao, laid the foundations for India's accelerated growth, for which every Indian should be grateful.
