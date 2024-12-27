A Tribute to Economic Architect Dr. Manmohan Singh

Prominent industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, expressed heartfelt condolences to the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, commending the former prime minister for his significant contributions to the Indian economy. Mittal, in a conversation with ANI, highlighted the crucial economic reforms initiated by Singh in the early 1990s.

Mittal emphasized that these reforms were instrumental in shaping the success of industries like aviation, broadcasting, and telecom, crediting Singh for enabling today's entrepreneurs to flourish. He recalled the removal of regulatory burdens and barriers to imports and FDI, which energized the entrepreneurial sector.

Reflecting on Singh's legacy, Mittal mourned his passing as a substantial national loss, acknowledging the economic momentum maintained during Singh's tenure as Prime Minister. Singh's integral role in India's liberalization and growth was pivotal, achieving an impressive average GDP growth rate during his time in office.

