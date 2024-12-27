Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble: End-of-Year Market Volatility

Tech and growth stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes down on a traditionally strong market period. The Dow fell 0.82%, S&P 500 by 1.24%, and Nasdaq by 1.80%. Year-end selling and tax planning drove the decline, with uncertainties over future policy changes and Fed actions contributing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:18 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble: End-of-Year Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes faced a downturn on Friday, primarily influenced by declines in tech and growth stocks as this year's trading period drew to an end. The Dow Jones fell by 0.82%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw declines of 1.24% and 1.80%, respectively.

Notably, 10 of the 11 major S&P sectors saw losses, with information technology and consumer discretionary sectors dropping the most. These sectors had propelled much of the market's gains throughout 2024 but faced significant declines towards the year's end.

Pundits attribute the fall to typical year-end profit-taking, minimal trading volume, and tax strategies as a priority before the holiday break. Investment experts noted that despite possible policy shifts in the coming year, tax implications are one of the leading factors influencing current market behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024