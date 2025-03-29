Left Menu

Tariffs and Inflation Fuel Financial Downturn: Major Tech Stocks Plummet

Stock markets suffered significant losses on Friday, driven by fears of inflation and tariff-related economic slowdown. Major tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple recorded sharp declines. Market volatility was exacerbated by Trump's tariff announcements, with ongoing uncertainty negatively impacting investment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:16 IST
Wall Street experienced a downturn on Friday with major hits to tech giants Amazon and Microsoft, following troubling economic data and tariff uncertainties.

February saw less-than-expected consumer spending growth alongside a significant rise in inflation indicators, raising concerns of higher costs due to tariffs and lower Federal Reserve rate cuts.

This financial climate impacted major indices, with investors adopting a cautious approach amidst the growing unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

