Dense Fog Causes Travel Disruption Across UK Airports

Travellers in the UK are facing flight disruptions due to heavy fog. Nats, the UK’s air traffic controller, imposed restrictions at several airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester. The Met Office expert is providing up-to-date weather data. Airports warn of delays as many travel after the holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:26 IST
Fog-related disruptions affected UK travel on Friday, with multiple airports reporting delays. Nats, the country's air traffic controller, implemented restrictions at several locations due to widespread fog.

Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester Airports issued warnings of possible delays, emphasizing the impact of seasonal travel peaks following Christmas and preceding New Year celebrations.

Manchester Airport's spokesperson indicated delays haven't significantly disrupted schedules. Meanwhile, a Met Office expert is collaborating with Nats to deliver timely weather updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

