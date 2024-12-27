Dense Fog Causes Travel Disruption Across UK Airports

Fog-related disruptions affected UK travel on Friday, with multiple airports reporting delays. Nats, the country's air traffic controller, implemented restrictions at several locations due to widespread fog.

Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester Airports issued warnings of possible delays, emphasizing the impact of seasonal travel peaks following Christmas and preceding New Year celebrations.

Manchester Airport's spokesperson indicated delays haven't significantly disrupted schedules. Meanwhile, a Met Office expert is collaborating with Nats to deliver timely weather updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)