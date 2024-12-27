Tragic Accident at Closed Railway Crossing in Maharashtra's Palghar

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two men were killed and another injured after being hit by a train at a closed railway crossing, according to district officials.

Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of Palghar's disaster management cell, confirmed the fatalities, stating that all three individuals were originally from Motihari in Bihar and employed as industrial laborers in Boisar.

Despite the crossing being officially closed for years, locals continue to risk using it, highlighting the urgent need for alternative routes in the area to ensure public safety.

