Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Closed Railway Crossing in Maharashtra's Palghar

Two men from Bihar lost their lives and one was injured after being run over by a train at a closed railway crossing in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The trio, working as industrial laborers, attempted to cross the defunct path due to the absence of an alternate route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:37 IST
Tragic Accident at Closed Railway Crossing in Maharashtra's Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two men were killed and another injured after being hit by a train at a closed railway crossing, according to district officials.

Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of Palghar's disaster management cell, confirmed the fatalities, stating that all three individuals were originally from Motihari in Bihar and employed as industrial laborers in Boisar.

Despite the crossing being officially closed for years, locals continue to risk using it, highlighting the urgent need for alternative routes in the area to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024