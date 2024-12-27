Left Menu

Wall Street's Year-End Tumble Amidst Market Rebalancing and Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the end of a holiday-shortened week, driven by expectations of a challenging period for markets. Tech and growth stocks led the declines amid a broader market rebalancing and uncertainties around interest rates, inflation, and upcoming administrative policy changes, affecting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:47 IST
Wall Street's Year-End Tumble Amidst Market Rebalancing and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Wall Street closed out a holiday-shortened week, leading indexes tumbled, largely due to declines in tech and growth stocks. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.82%, the S&P 500 fell 1.24%, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.80%. The sell-off affected ten of the eleven major S&P sectors, driven by investor rebalancing ahead of the year's end.

Market strategists, including Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers, noted unverified reports of pension funds rebalancing strategies involving stock sell-offs and bond purchases. The strategy resulted in a market dip despite the typical 'Santa Claus' rally sentiments, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policies and a new administration's economic approaches.

With these market dynamics, experts like Peter Tuz of Chase Investment Counsel observed substantial year-end selling pressure, as investors secured their gains from a fruitful year. Meanwhile, Bryce Doty of Sit Fixed Income Advisors emphasized that tax considerations are increasingly influencing market actions as the year concludes, coinciding with broader economic reassessments and potential policy shifts expected in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024