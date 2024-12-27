Tragic Bathinda Bus Crash: Eight Dead, Over Twenty Injured

In a tragic incident in Bathinda, Punjab, a bus carrying over 45 passengers plunged off a bridge into a drain, resulting in eight fatalities and injuries to more than 20 individuals. The accident occurred as the bus tried to avoid a collision, reportedly losing control due to high speed.

Police and district administration officials promptly started a rescue operation, providing immediate medical attention to the injured. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also arrived to assist. The drain, currently filled with sewage water, complicated the rescue efforts, according to Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences and announced relief funds for affected families. MLA Jagroop Singh Gill and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have visited the injured, extending their support and prayers for speedy recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)