Nitin Gadkari's Tour of Andaman: Reviving History and Highways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to oversee national highway projects. During his tour, he is engaging with local officials and BJP workers on development issues and visiting historical sites. Gadkari is scheduled to leave the archipelago on January 1.
- Country:
- India
Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, is on a significant visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review ongoing national highway projects in the area, as disclosed by a senior official on Saturday.
Arriving in Port Blair, Gadkari met with Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi to discuss various issues related to development, including land conversion and infrastructure. His itinerary included a meeting with BJP workers to address local developments.
Gadkari's tour also focused on historical sites; he visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island and Cellular Jail National Memorial, engaging with the legacy of freedom fighters imprisoned there. His visit reflects a mix of infrastructural review and homage to the nation's past.
(With inputs from agencies.)