Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari's Tour of Andaman: Reviving History and Highways

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to oversee national highway projects. During his tour, he is engaging with local officials and BJP workers on development issues and visiting historical sites. Gadkari is scheduled to leave the archipelago on January 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:02 IST
Nitin Gadkari's Tour of Andaman: Reviving History and Highways
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, is on a significant visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review ongoing national highway projects in the area, as disclosed by a senior official on Saturday.

Arriving in Port Blair, Gadkari met with Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi to discuss various issues related to development, including land conversion and infrastructure. His itinerary included a meeting with BJP workers to address local developments.

Gadkari's tour also focused on historical sites; he visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island and Cellular Jail National Memorial, engaging with the legacy of freedom fighters imprisoned there. His visit reflects a mix of infrastructural review and homage to the nation's past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024