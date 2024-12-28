Nitin Gadkari's Tour of Andaman: Reviving History and Highways

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, is on a significant visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review ongoing national highway projects in the area, as disclosed by a senior official on Saturday.

Arriving in Port Blair, Gadkari met with Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi to discuss various issues related to development, including land conversion and infrastructure. His itinerary included a meeting with BJP workers to address local developments.

Gadkari's tour also focused on historical sites; he visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island and Cellular Jail National Memorial, engaging with the legacy of freedom fighters imprisoned there. His visit reflects a mix of infrastructural review and homage to the nation's past.

