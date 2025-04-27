Tragedy Strikes: Russian Bombing in Kostyantynivka
A Russian aerial strike in Kostyantynivka resulted in the deaths of three civilians and injuries to four others. The attack involved three glide bombs and targeted areas within 10 km of the front line. Among the victims were a couple and a pensioner, with 21 homes damaged.
In a tragic development, Russian forces launched an aerial bombardment on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka, leading to the deaths of three civilians and injuring four others, as confirmed by local prosecutors.
The Donetsk region prosecutor's office reported via Facebook that Russia deployed three glide bombs on the city, which lies merely 10 km from the frontline. Russian advancements have brought them closer to this area over the last year.
The victims included a couple aged 47 and 48, as well as a 78-year-old pensioner. The attack also resulted in 21 homes being damaged. Accompanying pictures depicted a decimated single-storey house and the charred remains of a vehicle.
