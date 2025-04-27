Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Rohini: Massive Fire Claims Two Young Lives

A devastating fire in Rohini's Sector 17 slum took the lives of two children and injured five others. Over 800 shanties were destroyed as fire-fighters battled flames for three hours. The lack of organized electrical systems and presence of LPG cylinders possibly worsened the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive fire in Rohini's Sector 17 left two children dead and five individuals injured after it razed over 800 shanties. The inferno, which took roughly three hours to extinguish, posed significant challenges due to the densely packed settlement, according to a Delhi Fire Service official.

The tragedy unfolded as fire-fighters deployed 26 fire engines to battle the flames, while thick plumes of smoke filled the sky. Authorities revealed that the fire likely started within the cluster, exacerbated by the absence of structured electrical wiring and the presence of LPG cylinders.

Despite valiant efforts, the blaze claimed the lives of two young children, whose charred bodies were later discovered and sent to a nearby hospital. Cooling operations continue as investigators now focus on determining the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

