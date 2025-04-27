Ather's Electrifying Journey: Revving Up the E-Scooter Market

Ather, the electric scooter manufacturer, has been gaining traction in the domestic e-scooter market. As revealed in its latest red herring prospectus (RHP), the company managed to narrow its losses while capturing a 15% market share in the March quarter of 2025.

In the first three quarters of FY25, Ather significantly reduced its net loss, with a reported year-on-year decline. This was attributed to various strategic initiatives including cost reductions, an improved product mix, and the launch of new models such as the family-friendly Rizta.

Looking ahead, Ather is preparing for a Rs 2,981-crore IPO to support its growth initiatives, which include a new manufacturing facility and expanded R&D efforts. The company continues to strengthen its presence across India, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat, positioning itself for a prominent role in the EV space.

(With inputs from agencies.)