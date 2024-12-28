Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash in Kazakhstan Sparks Diplomatic Conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following a fatal plane crash. The crash, involving Flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, resulted in 38 fatalities. They agreed on maintaining communication throughout the crash investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:16 IST
Tragic Plane Crash in Kazakhstan Sparks Diplomatic Conversation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to express condolences after a devastating plane crash on December 25th claimed numerous lives.

The aircraft, Flight J2-8243, was traveling from Baku to Grozny when it crash-landed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The ill-fated flight was diverted from southern Russia due to escalating Ukrainian drone attacks, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 38 individuals.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact throughout the ongoing investigation into the causes of the crash, according to a Kremlin statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024