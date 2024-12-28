Tragic Plane Crash in Kazakhstan Sparks Diplomatic Conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to express condolences after a devastating plane crash on December 25th claimed numerous lives.

The aircraft, Flight J2-8243, was traveling from Baku to Grozny when it crash-landed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The ill-fated flight was diverted from southern Russia due to escalating Ukrainian drone attacks, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 38 individuals.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact throughout the ongoing investigation into the causes of the crash, according to a Kremlin statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)