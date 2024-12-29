High-Speed Train and Fire Truck Collision Shakes Florida: Safety Concerns Rise

A high-speed train and a fire truck were involved in a serious collision in downtown Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday morning. The incident injured three firefighters and at least twelve passengers, prompting an investigation, the authorities reported.

The crash took place at around 10:45 am, sparking immediate response from local rescue teams. According to reports, the Brightline train came to a halt with its front end severely damaged, roughly a block away from the Delray Beach Fire Rescue vehicle, which had its ladder ripped off.

While firefighters are recovering in stable condition, the National Transportation Safety Board is still contemplating a formal investigation. The collision adds to the troubling record of safety issues involving Brightline, which holds the highest death rate among U.S. railroads since its 2017 initiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)