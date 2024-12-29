Runway Drama: Plane Fire in South Korea
A Jeju Air flight caught fire after a landing gear malfunction at Muan Airport in South Korea, sparked by a collision with a runway fence. Over 170 passengers were on board. Emergency services extinguished the blaze and commenced passenger evacuation, as dramatic footage displayed black smoke from the flaming aircraft.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 06:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 06:38 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A Jeju Air flight ignited upon landing at Muan Airport in southern South Korea due to a landing gear malfunction, according to the local emergency office.
The blaze, sparked after the aircraft veered off the runway and collided with a fence, was extinguished promptly, while more than 170 passengers were safely evacuated from the plane.
Captured footage from local TV displayed thick, black smoke billowing from the engulfed aircraft as emergency services scrambled to control the situation, following the plane's arrival from Bangkok.
(With inputs from agencies.)
