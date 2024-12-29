Tragedy at Muan Airport: Jeju Airliner Crash Leaves 28 Dead

An airliner tragedy struck at South Korea's Muan International Airport where a Jeju Air flight reportedly crashed upon landing, resulting in at least 28 fatalities, Yonhap news agency reported.

The flight, coming from Bangkok, carried 175 passengers and six crew members. As rescuers continued their efforts, only two individuals have been pulled out alive so far, according to a Muan fire official.

Witness accounts and videos depict the aircraft skidding down the runway without apparent landing gear before colliding with a wall. Flames engulfed the plane as smoke billowed, raising questions about the Boeing 737-800's condition. South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered exhaustive rescue measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)