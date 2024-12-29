Left Menu

Tragedy at Muan Airport: Jeju Airliner Crash Leaves 28 Dead

A Jeju Air flight from Bangkok crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, reportedly killing 28 people. Rescue operations are ongoing for survivors, with two found alive. The aircraft appeared to have skidded off the runway, igniting in flames after hitting a wall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 07:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 07:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An airliner tragedy struck at South Korea's Muan International Airport where a Jeju Air flight reportedly crashed upon landing, resulting in at least 28 fatalities, Yonhap news agency reported.

The flight, coming from Bangkok, carried 175 passengers and six crew members. As rescuers continued their efforts, only two individuals have been pulled out alive so far, according to a Muan fire official.

Witness accounts and videos depict the aircraft skidding down the runway without apparent landing gear before colliding with a wall. Flames engulfed the plane as smoke billowed, raising questions about the Boeing 737-800's condition. South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered exhaustive rescue measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

