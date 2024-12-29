Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Airliner Crash at Muan International Airport

A tragic accident at South Korea's Muan International Airport resulted in at least 47 fatalities. A Jeju Air plane from Bangkok crashed during landing, leading to a fireball. Rescue efforts are underway with two survivors found. Authorities continue to investigate the cause and full impact of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating tragedy unfolded at South Korea's Muan International Airport when an airliner crashed, resulting in at least 47 fatalities, according to national fire officials.

The Jeju Air flight, originating from Bangkok and carrying 175 passengers plus six crew members, veered off the runway, erupting into flames upon impact with a wall.

Despite the ongoing rescue efforts, only two crew members have been saved so far, while the cause of this catastrophic incident remains under investigation by Jeju Air and authorities.

