Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Airliner Crash at Muan International Airport

A devastating tragedy unfolded at South Korea's Muan International Airport when an airliner crashed, resulting in at least 47 fatalities, according to national fire officials.

The Jeju Air flight, originating from Bangkok and carrying 175 passengers plus six crew members, veered off the runway, erupting into flames upon impact with a wall.

Despite the ongoing rescue efforts, only two crew members have been saved so far, while the cause of this catastrophic incident remains under investigation by Jeju Air and authorities.

