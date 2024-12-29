Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Skids off Runway, Ignites in Deadly Inferno

A passenger plane operated by Jeju Air in South Korea tragically burst into flames after skidding off a runway at Muan airport, killing at least 62 people. The incident, marked as one of the worst in the nation's aviation history, reportedly occurred due to a landing gear failure, officials cited.

Emergency crews faced a daunting task as they battled the blaze and sought survivors among the 181 passengers on board. The fire, which erupted after the aircraft collided with a concrete barrier, saw the deployment of 32 fire trucks and several helicopters. Among the deceased were 37 women and 25 men.

As black smoke engulfed the crash site, the South Korean transport ministry confirmed that the aircraft had been returning from Bangkok. In response, the Thai prime minister expressed her condolences, while South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration set up an emergency meeting to address the disaster amid the country's political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)