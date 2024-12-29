Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Devotees on Pilgrimage: Fatal Bus Accident in Odisha

A bus accident in Odisha's Koraput district resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to 40 others. The vehicle overturned while carrying devotees to the Gupteswar temple. The local authorities, including BSF and police, responded promptly, but several passengers remain critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes Devotees on Pilgrimage: Fatal Bus Accident in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Odisha's hilly Koraput district, a bus overturned early Sunday morning, leaving four people dead and 40 others injured, according to police reports.

The accident occurred around 5:30 am near Dokrighat in the Boipariguda police station area. It is reported that the bus was en route to the Gupteswar temple, carrying around 50 devotees from Niali in Cuttack.

Rescue operations were swiftly conducted by BSF and police, who transported the injured to the Boipariguda hospital. Officials suspect the driver lost control on the winding roads. Among the deceased is a 12-year-old boy. The Chief Minister has offered condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024