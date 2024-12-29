Tragedy Strikes Devotees on Pilgrimage: Fatal Bus Accident in Odisha
A bus accident in Odisha's Koraput district resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to 40 others. The vehicle overturned while carrying devotees to the Gupteswar temple. The local authorities, including BSF and police, responded promptly, but several passengers remain critically injured.
In a tragic incident in Odisha's hilly Koraput district, a bus overturned early Sunday morning, leaving four people dead and 40 others injured, according to police reports.
The accident occurred around 5:30 am near Dokrighat in the Boipariguda police station area. It is reported that the bus was en route to the Gupteswar temple, carrying around 50 devotees from Niali in Cuttack.
Rescue operations were swiftly conducted by BSF and police, who transported the injured to the Boipariguda hospital. Officials suspect the driver lost control on the winding roads. Among the deceased is a 12-year-old boy. The Chief Minister has offered condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families.
