Tragedy Strikes Devotees on Pilgrimage: Fatal Bus Accident in Odisha

In a tragic incident in Odisha's hilly Koraput district, a bus overturned early Sunday morning, leaving four people dead and 40 others injured, according to police reports.

The accident occurred around 5:30 am near Dokrighat in the Boipariguda police station area. It is reported that the bus was en route to the Gupteswar temple, carrying around 50 devotees from Niali in Cuttack.

Rescue operations were swiftly conducted by BSF and police, who transported the injured to the Boipariguda hospital. Officials suspect the driver lost control on the winding roads. Among the deceased is a 12-year-old boy. The Chief Minister has offered condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families.

